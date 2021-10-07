Insider Buying: Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,434,350.92 in Stock

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc acquired 35,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cqp Rockies Platform Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 100 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.90 per share, with a total value of $4,090.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 113 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $4,520.00.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $45.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 204.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 109.47%.

CQP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

