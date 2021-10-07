Insider Buying: Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Purchases 281,943 Shares of Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 281,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $1,006,536.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Prescott Group Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Performant Financial alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 405,000 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $1,470,150.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 40,000 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00.

Performant Financial stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Performant Financial Co. has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $203.62 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of -0.82.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $32.84 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Performant Financial by 471.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFMT. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.