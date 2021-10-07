Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Sells 74,979 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 74,979 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $4,576,718.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Joshua Harris sold 96,573 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $5,947,931.07.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Joshua Harris sold 64,709 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,002,251.65.

On Monday, September 27th, Joshua Harris sold 126,092 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $7,950,100.60.

On Friday, September 24th, Joshua Harris sold 64,469 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,997,078.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,640,729.20.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Joshua Harris sold 60,871 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $3,723,479.07.

On Friday, August 27th, Joshua Harris sold 41,614 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $2,434,835.14.

On Monday, August 30th, Joshua Harris sold 57,216 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $3,392,336.64.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Joshua Harris sold 122,236 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $7,131,248.24.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joshua Harris sold 95,741 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $5,476,385.20.

NYSE APO opened at $62.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.32. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APO. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

