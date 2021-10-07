Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Sells 2,191 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 2,191 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $287,568.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CTLT opened at $129.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Catalent by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

