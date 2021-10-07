Insider Selling: Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells $111,595.38 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $111,595.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,748 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $105,263.16.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,690 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $130,244.10.

On Monday, September 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,542 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $131,234.56.

On Friday, September 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,323 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $124,504.97.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,605 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,897.20.

On Monday, September 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,494 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $118,670.40.

On Friday, September 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $129,196.80.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,376 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $121,820.16.

NYSE:CVEO opened at $21.32 on Thursday. Civeo Co. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $25.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $305.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVEO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Civeo by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,672,000 after buying an additional 221,351 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Civeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Civeo by 46,109.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 77,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Civeo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Civeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. 60.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

