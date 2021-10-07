Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Sells $1,246,654.64 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total transaction of $1,246,654.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ETSY stock opened at $209.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.49 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its position in Etsy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Etsy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Etsy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in Etsy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.73.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

