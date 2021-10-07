Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $495,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $564,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $548,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $567,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $630,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $565,125.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $535,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $7,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $445,750.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,909. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.31 and a beta of 3.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eXp World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 48,756 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 32,253 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in eXp World by 82.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 24,613 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in eXp World by 106.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 65,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in eXp World by 42.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

