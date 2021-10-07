Insider Selling: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) General Counsel Sells 9,731 Shares of Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $62.13 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 73.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 49.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

