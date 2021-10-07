Insider Selling: HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Sells 8,132 Shares of Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $536,630.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $63.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,357.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $49.09 and a one year high of $93.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.42.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at $66,745,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after buying an additional 386,663 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,901,000 after buying an additional 365,133 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at $20,623,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after buying an additional 301,030 shares during the period.

HQY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.70.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

