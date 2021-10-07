Insider Selling: Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells $26,712.63 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dashyant Dhanak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of Incyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48.

Incyte stock opened at $65.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average of $79.40. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $687,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Incyte by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 486,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,962,000 after purchasing an additional 57,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Incyte by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,029,000 after acquiring an additional 20,387 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Incyte by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after acquiring an additional 101,012 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

