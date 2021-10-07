Insider Selling: StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) CFO Sells 15,412 Shares of Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 15,412 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $643,451.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of STEP opened at $41.43 on Thursday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $49.72. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.51.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.