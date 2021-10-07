Insider Selling: StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) CFO Sells 16,002 Shares of Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 16,002 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $655,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

STEP traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.40. The stock had a trading volume of 607,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,392. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27. StepStone Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $49.72.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,914,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth $7,407,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,687,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,800,000 after buying an additional 786,782 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

