Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO Sells 217,124 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $27,233,863.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of U stock opened at $130.38 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $174.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion and a PE ratio of -59.26.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 6.0% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,390,000 after buying an additional 1,901,967 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 45.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,092,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,415,000 after purchasing an additional 700,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Unity Software by 170.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 59.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

