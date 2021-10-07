Insider Selling: VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Sells 2,266 Shares of Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amy Fliegelman Olli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of VMware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04.

NYSE:VMW opened at $151.40 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.16. The stock has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in VMware by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 160,427 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,073 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in VMware by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,352 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in VMware by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 337,624 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $54,010,000 after purchasing an additional 153,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in VMware by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,821 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after purchasing an additional 87,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

