Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Sells 2,188 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $242,145.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total value of $30,579.33.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.85, for a total value of $273,046.95.

On Monday, August 9th, Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12.

Zendesk stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,207. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.19. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.28 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,696,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after acquiring an additional 844,397 shares during the period. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 87,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 42,845 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZEN. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

