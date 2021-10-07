Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Sells 2,188 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $242,145.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 20th, Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total value of $30,579.33.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.85, for a total value of $273,046.95.
- On Monday, August 9th, Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12.
Zendesk stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,207. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.19. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.28 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,696,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after acquiring an additional 844,397 shares during the period. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 87,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 42,845 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZEN. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.
Zendesk Company Profile
Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.
