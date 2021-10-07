Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $5.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $269.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,952. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.83 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.34 and a 52 week high of $293.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.55 and its 200 day moving average is $219.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

