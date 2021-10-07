Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) COO Sells $47,222.70 in Stock

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) COO Richard Wagner sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $47,222.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IIIN traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.56. 49,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,300. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.51. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $765.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $160.74 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 19.05%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,176,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,954,000 after purchasing an additional 167,051 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Insteel Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,348,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Insteel Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,249,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after buying an additional 38,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Insteel Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after buying an additional 18,817 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Insteel Industries by 35.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after buying an additional 125,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.