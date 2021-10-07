Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.50 million-$57.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.48 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.330-$-0.290 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.17. 1,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,786. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -19.71. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

