Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of IBKR opened at $69.22 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,056,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,304,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 892,894 shares of company stock valued at $55,943,045. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 74,594 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,679,000 after acquiring an additional 60,317 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

