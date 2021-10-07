Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Increased to $148.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ICE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.60.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $122.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.66. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $122.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,682 shares of company stock worth $13,674,010. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 315,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,420,000 after buying an additional 35,682 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,250,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,287,000 after acquiring an additional 686,287 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

