Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Stock Price Up 7%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)’s share price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.39 and last traded at $24.39. Approximately 1,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 75,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFS. Banco Santander raised Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Grupo Santander upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.
The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.03.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.