Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Stock Price Up 7%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)’s share price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.39 and last traded at $24.39. Approximately 1,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 75,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFS. Banco Santander raised Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Grupo Santander upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.03.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $412.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.20 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

