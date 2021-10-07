International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMXI. BMO Capital Markets raised International Money Express from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $642.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.53.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. International Money Express had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $116.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that International Money Express will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $141,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,987.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,529. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,252,000 after purchasing an additional 53,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,945,000 after purchasing an additional 121,426 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in International Money Express by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 671,259 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Money Express by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,575,000 after purchasing an additional 213,722 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in International Money Express by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,595,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 819,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

