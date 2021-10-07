Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,079,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,002,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $534.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $550.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.58. The company has a market capitalization of $146.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.05 and a 1-year high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

