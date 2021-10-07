Invesco DB Oil Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:DBO)

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,149 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,854% compared to the average volume of 110 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $19,409,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,626,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,116,000 after acquiring an additional 140,420 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $6,799,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 448,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 40,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 395,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 213,648 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DBO opened at $14.12 on Thursday. Invesco DB Oil Fund has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.19.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

