Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 29,584 shares.The stock last traded at $45.42 and had previously closed at $44.89.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWV. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $143,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

