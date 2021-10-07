Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP) traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $76.58 and last traded at $76.88. 2,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 21,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.35.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average is $77.68.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.