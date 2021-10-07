Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised shares of Invesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.77.

Invesco stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Invesco has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 4.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

