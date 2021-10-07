Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Stake Trimmed by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 690,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,383,000 after acquiring an additional 327,985 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,642,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 765.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 67,164 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 50,268 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,614,000 after acquiring an additional 46,737 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $77.69 on Thursday. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $64.48 and a one year high of $125.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.02.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

