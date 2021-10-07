Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 13th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend payment by 20.2% over the last three years.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $14.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

