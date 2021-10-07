Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Upstart (UPST)

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/2/2021 – Upstart was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “
- 10/1/2021 – Upstart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $358.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “
- 9/20/2021 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2021 – Upstart was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/17/2021 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $205.00 to $327.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/9/2021 – Upstart was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “
- 9/8/2021 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $192.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/6/2021 – Upstart is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/4/2021 – Upstart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $269.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “
- 8/18/2021 – Upstart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “
- 8/13/2021 – Upstart was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.
- 8/11/2021 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $152.00 to $191.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2021 – Upstart was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.
Upstart stock opened at $307.70 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $346.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.83.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 49.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Upstart by 4.8% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Upstart during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Upstart by 81.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
