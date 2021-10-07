Investors Buy Large Volume of PagSeguro Digital Call Options (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 43,236 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 764% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,004 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,138,000 after purchasing an additional 906,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,406 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,046,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,952,000 after purchasing an additional 720,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,108,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,529,000 after purchasing an additional 244,053 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.16. 10,718,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,169. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.69.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

