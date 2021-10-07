Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.780-$3.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Compass Point raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.38.

NYSE CSR traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.41. 360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $64.21 and a 1 year high of $108.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.89 and its 200-day moving average is $82.87.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Equities analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

