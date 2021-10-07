INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Short Interest Update

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 109,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INVO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on INVO Bioscience from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, CFO Andrea Goren acquired 30,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in INVO Bioscience by 22.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,159,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 208,950 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. 16.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INVO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 28,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,382. INVO Bioscience has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of -1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 333.98% and a negative net margin of 690.33%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that INVO Bioscience will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

