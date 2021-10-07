IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $36,000 in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at $288,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at $425,000. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNMD stock opened at 2.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 2.69. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of 0.72 and a 52-week high of 5.77. The stock has a market cap of $677.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.04 by -0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MNMD shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

