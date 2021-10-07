IPG Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 11.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 176.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 326.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. 13.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.19. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.39.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $881.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

