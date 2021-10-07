iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,200 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 209,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 639,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of IPW stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.16. 179,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.13. iPower has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $10.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $83.58 million and a PE ratio of 22.29.

Get iPower alerts:

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iPower will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPW. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iPower during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of iPower during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iPower in the second quarter worth about $225,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in iPower in the second quarter worth about $2,192,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iPower in the second quarter worth about $5,582,000. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.