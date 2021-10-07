Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Update

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Ipsen stock traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $24.76. 314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.15. Ipsen has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $28.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPSEY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ipsen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

