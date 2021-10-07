iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Rating Reiterated by OTR Global

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at OTR Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.53.

IQ stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter worth approximately $14,292,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 929,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 211,256 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter worth approximately $22,511,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 320.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 99,747 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

