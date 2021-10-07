iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Rating Reiterated by OTR Global

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at OTR Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.53.
IQ stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.
About iQIYI
iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.
