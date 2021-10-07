iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.12% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,210.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 53,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 51,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after acquiring an additional 121,242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $105.53 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.02 and a twelve month high of $107.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.10.

