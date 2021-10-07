iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.29% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $56,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.23. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $86.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

