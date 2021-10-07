iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,200 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the August 31st total of 224,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 515,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of IUSV stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.69. 266,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,327. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6,405.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000.

