iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $133.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.97 and its 200-day moving average is $133.26. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $127.91 and a 12-month high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

