iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Acquired by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,569. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average of $57.02. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.73 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.