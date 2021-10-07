iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 365,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706,600 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $18,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 75.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,077,020 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.24. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.