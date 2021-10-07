iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Position Lifted by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $2.39 on Thursday, reaching $164.74. 13,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,643. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.88 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.56.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.