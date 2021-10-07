iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Increased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $123,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.08 on Thursday, hitting $112.54. 120,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200,563. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.67. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.