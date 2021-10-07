iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

IYR opened at $104.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.23. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $111.44.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

