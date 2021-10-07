Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Short Interest Update

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ISDR stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.19. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,262. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $99.16 million, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 million. Analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Issuer Direct by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

