Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.51

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 4686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $386.74 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.4316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCB. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the second quarter worth about $315,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 1,836.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 45,850 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 6.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter worth about $94,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

