Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 471 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 43.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,061,000 after purchasing an additional 88,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. BTIG Research decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $83.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

